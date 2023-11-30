French government honours translator and writer Arshia Sattar 

November 30, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Bengaluru

Arshia Sattar, eminent scholar of Indian literature and mythology, acclaimed translator, author, and co-founder and director of the literary residency, Sangam House, was conferred the insignia of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, on Tuesday at a special ceremony at the Consulate General of France in Bengaluru.

This distinction comes in recognition of her outstanding achievements in the field of literature as a translator and a writer as well as her deep commitment to the promotion of literature as the director of Sangam House, said a release.

“This award honours her continued commitment to the cultural relationship and cooperation between diverse literary worlds. Dr. Sattar, in her career as a translator, has engaged with the great masterpieces of Indian literature, she has also written several books for children. In 2008, she co-founded Sangam House, along with David William Gibson with the vision of creating a supportive space for writers expressing themselves in regional languages, where they can interact with contemporaries from other cultures and share their perspectives,” the release added.

Mr. Mathou, said, “Her invaluable contribution to society also lies in enriching the understanding and appreciation of Indian classical literature. I am truly glad, Sangam House, the first literary residency of its kind in the country, founded by Dr. Sattar has joined the Villa Swagatam network, thereby contributing to strengthening the links between our two countries, and developing new connections between Indian and French writers.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Sattar said, “This is truly an award for the Sangam House and not just me. I share this honour with all my colleagues at Sangam House, donors, and most especially with D.W. Gibson, who has been my co-founder and co-director since 2008. It is always an important moment when the arts are recognised. It is through the arts that we better understand each other and ourselves. The arts remind us of our shared humanity and in our troubled 21st century, this is perhaps the most significant touchstone — that we are more alike than we are different. I thank the French government for acknowledging that by this award”.