Freeze mob urges Bengaluru commuters to embrace public transport

August 19, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - bengaluru

The Sarakki Junction, situated close to the J.P. Nagar Metro Station, has gained notoriety in Bengaluru due to its persistent traffic jams and pollution. Many people even compare it to the infamous Silk Board Junction. On August 18, a collective of public transportation advocates, hailing from the World Resource Institute and Change Makers of Kanakapura Road, gathered to promote the utilization of public transport and advocate their efficiency.

A group of 25 enthusiasts, under the banner of Personal2Public Citizens Movement, participated in a freeze mob on the footpaths and zebra crossing of the junction, with placards to propagate their message. Participants began by taking a few steps, then suddenly paused, resembling the classic children’s game ‘statue’, while holding posters. This eye-catching display captured the attention of numerous bystanders.

Srinivas Alavilli, one of the organisers of the campaign and a fellow at World Resources Institute, told The Hindu, “Personal2Public is a public initiative dedicated to motivating the residents of Bengaluru to embrace public transportation. With the upcoming metro expansion connecting Whitefield to various parts of east, south, and west Bengaluru, it becomes crucial to enhance last-mile connectivity solutions. Our primary focus is on individuals who rely solely on private vehicles, aiming to facilitate their transition towards using public transportation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The freeze mob also served as an avenue for the public to participate in the Personal2Public survey, gathering approximately 100 responses.

Abdul Aleem, president of ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road, said, “Through a survey during the freeze mob, we found that a considerable number of individuals walk distances of up to 2.5 km to reach the metro station, or back to their homes, which is encouraging. However, we received opinions concerning the limited availability of autorickshaws at the station and concerns about their pricing structure. Many said that autos at the auto stands charge double the price, and booking an auto through an app takes more time than expected.”

The Hindu spoke to some commuters, who take the metro.

Dhanishta, a resident of J.P. Nagar, said, “I take the metro to work every day. However, I prefer not taking public transport to the metro station and back home. My house is less than two kilometres away from the metro station, but it takes me more than 15 minutes to get home in a bus. So, I prefer an auto.”

Meenakshi, who commutes from J.P. Nagar to Majestic, says, “Buses are crowded and auto drivers demand an exorbitant fare. Some days, I must pay twice or thrice the fare for a two-kilometre ride in an auto, when it is late at night, or it is raining. Otherwise, my husband drops and picks me up on his bike every day.“

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT