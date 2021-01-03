Freeze mob against public urination

Walkers and joggers at Lalbagh were met with an unusual sight on Saturday morning when a freeze mob created awareness against public urination.
Volunteers from Kanakapura, B.T.M. Layout, Girinagar, Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, H.S.R. Layout and areas around Lalbagh were part of the campaign.
#YellowSpotsBeda is part of Janaagraha’s ongoing BBMP ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign for pedestrian-friendly footpaths and public toilets. The campaign saw participation from senior citizens and youngsters alike.
A communique on Saturday said the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign to collect inputs on the BBMP budget had entered the final week.
Srinivas Alavilli of Janaagraha said, “The focus on public toilets and footpaths is striking a chord with citizens that are keen to see walkable footpaths and usable toilets. Wherever we go, we hear citizens asking for more toilets and better maintenance. Women categorically say they are not going to use public toilets. It is imperative that we change the way our toilets are maintained and we are working with BBMP on a new model for operations and maintenance.”
Citizens may submit their inputs online by visiting www.yellowspots.in
