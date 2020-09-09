Freeze mob against Peripheral Ring Road

09 September 2020 20:54 IST

Citizens for Bengaluru submit petition to BDA Commissioner

Volunteers of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) did a freeze mob at the BDA head office on Wednesday demanding that the DPR of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) be released to the public. A virtual public consultation on the project has been scheduled on September 23.

A CfB release said they met BDA Commissioner H.R. Mahadev and handed over a petition. “He mentioned that the PRR project alignment has changed and that the new DPR is not final,” the release said.

“CfB believes that due process on the PRR project is being violated. The public is not only entitled to an accurate DPR, the current public consultation process is meaningless given the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is based on the old alignment and has no standing in view of the changed alignment. The PRR process of conducting an EIA even before concluding the alignment and a public consultation, that too without the DPR, is a sham given the changes,” the release added.

