Bengaluru

Freeze mob against Peripheral Ring Road

Volunteers of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) did a freeze mob at the BDA head office on Wednesday demanding that the DPR of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) be released to the public. A virtual public consultation on the project has been scheduled on September 23.

A CfB release said they met BDA Commissioner H.R. Mahadev and handed over a petition. “He mentioned that the PRR project alignment has changed and that the new DPR is not final,” the release said.

“CfB believes that due process on the PRR project is being violated. The public is not only entitled to an accurate DPR, the current public consultation process is meaningless given the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is based on the old alignment and has no standing in view of the changed alignment. The PRR process of conducting an EIA even before concluding the alignment and a public consultation, that too without the DPR, is a sham given the changes,” the release added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2020 8:54:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/freeze-mob-against-peripheral-ring-road/article32564486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story