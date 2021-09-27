Bengaluru

Free travel for SSLC supplementary exam

Passengers queue up for a BMTC bus in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 27 September 2021 11:58 IST
Updated: 27 September 2021 11:58 IST

Students can travel from residence to exam centre

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has extended free travel facility to all students appearing for the SSLC supplementary examination. They can travel from their residence to the exam centre at no cost after producing their hall ticket or student pass issued for 2020-21, stated a release.

