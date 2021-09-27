BengaluruBengaluru 27 September 2021 11:58 IST
Free travel for SSLC supplementary exam
Students can travel from residence to exam centre
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has extended free travel facility to all students appearing for the SSLC supplementary examination. They can travel from their residence to the exam centre at no cost after producing their hall ticket or student pass issued for 2020-21, stated a release.
