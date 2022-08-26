Free rides for 300 teachers at Wonderla parks in Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad on Teachers’ Day

The Hindu Bureau August 26, 2022 10:33 IST

Select teachers would get free entry and free rides at Wonderla amusement parks in Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad between September 3 and September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Wonderla Holidays Ltd., an amusement park chain, has decided to invite 300 teachers from 150 schools to their parks on Teacher's Day on September 5. As part of this initiative, select teachers would get free entry and free rides at Wonderla amusement parks in Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad between September 3 and September 5. Arun K. Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, said, "Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers juggled between managing their homes and their profession, and have aced it equally. Wonderla takes this opportunity to honour those mentors who play a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing the lives of students." Additionally, Wonderla has announced a 20% discount on bookings for teachers who wish to visit the park between August 29 and September 5.



