Free ride for women on Women's Day?

March 03, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

BMTC feels that the promotional activity would help get more patronage for city bus services and boost the image of the corporation

The Hindu Bureau

To promote public transport among women, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is contemplating providing free rides for them on Women's Day. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the State Government, seeking its permission.

The BMTC had offered a free ride for Bengalureans when it turned 25 years old in August.

As per estimates, more than 20 lakh women passengers would travel that day. For this reach-out programme, the BMTC has to let go fare revenue of ₹8.17 crore. At present, on an average, 10.84 lakh women travel in city buses.

The BMTC has a fleet size of 6,600 buses. In the city, around 29 lakh people rely on city bus services.

