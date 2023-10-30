HamberMenu
Free medical, cancer screening camp on Nov. 1

October 30, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A free medical cum cancer screening camp organised by Karnataka Cancer Society in association with Basaveshwaranagara Souhardha Credit Cooperative Ltd. and Gruhalakshmi Friends Association will be held on November 1 between 10 a.m. a 1 p.m.

The facilities include screening for cervical and breast cancer, dental and general checkups for RBS, BP and BMI and will be offered at Sree Gruhalakshmi Samudhaya Bhavana, Gruhalakshmi Layout, 1st Stage, Basaveshwaranagara. For details, call Ph: 80-23448534.

Karnataka / Bangalore

