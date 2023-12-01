ADVERTISEMENT

Free electric bus shuttle service to Bengaluru Lit Fest

December 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 12th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival will provide a free electric bus shuttle service under contract from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) from the Vidhana Soudha Metro Station (Exit A) for people visiting the literature festival from various parts of Bengaluru to encourage them to use public transport instead of personal vehicles.

Srinivas Alavilli, a WRI Fellow, said, “Personal2Public volunteers will be at the literature festival and the metro station to assist the visitors on December 2 and 3. We humbly appeal to everyone to use public transport as a personal contribution to our city and planet. Do bring your children and experience our metro and BMTC service.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US