Free electric bus shuttle service to Bengaluru Lit Fest

December 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 12th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival will provide a free electric bus shuttle service under contract from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) from the Vidhana Soudha Metro Station (Exit A) for people visiting the literature festival from various parts of Bengaluru to encourage them to use public transport instead of personal vehicles.

Srinivas Alavilli, a WRI Fellow, said, “Personal2Public volunteers will be at the literature festival and the metro station to assist the visitors on December 2 and 3. We humbly appeal to everyone to use public transport as a personal contribution to our city and planet. Do bring your children and experience our metro and BMTC service.”

