Free bus ride comes as a pleasant surprise for women

March 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation‘s (BMTC) promotional activity of offering free bus ride to women on Wednesday to observe Women’s Day turned out to be a pleasant surprise for many of them. It was the first time the corporation in its history of 25 years offered free rides exclusively for women.

“It was a pleasant surprise to board the bus and find out I didn’t have to buy a ticket today. I even had my change ready for a ticket. They should provide at least one such free day every week for us regular commuters,” said Mangala G. from Rajanukunte.

Divya K. from Hebbal said, “I had to wait 15 minutes in the sun to get a bus and that cancels the incentive to travel for free. If they want to encourage more women to take buses, then BMTC should increase the frequency of buses at all times.”

Demand to increase the frequency of buses also came from other parts of the city. Chethana R., who regularly travels from Vigyannagar to Shivajinagar said, “I am not a consistent user of BMTC, simply because finding one during late evening hours - which is when I finish work - is rare. But otherwise, I have always found BMTC buses to be comfortable and fairly clean. I wish the corporation does something about introducing more buses to areas where the frequency is low, and more late night buses and metro feeder services.”

When asked about the response received for free bus service, an official said, “On Wednesday, we operated all the scheduled services. We had asked the conductors to manually count the number of women passengers who availed the service. The number will be known on Thursday.”

All-women crew operates train

To mark celebrations of Women’s Day, the South Western Railway (SWR) operated KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Rajyarani Express with an all-women crew. The train was piloted by Abhirami and assisted by Vijayalakshmi, Parthibha Singh, Vidya M. The train was flagged off by additional Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Kusuma Hariprasad and other women staff from Bengaluru.

In another initiative, the SWR, on Wednesday, for the first time deployed four women technicians on the Bengaluru – Chennai Shatabdi Express to oversee technical works, including power supply from loco to power car, air condition accompanying duties and others. Mechanical staff deployed for the duty are Kavitha, Vandana, Raichel Ullaji and Kalpana. “The employees were given rigorous training for a period of three weeks. All the four employees nominated for accompanying duties were involved in maintenance activities for a very long period.”

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation felicitated Shobha Gasti, recipient of Nari Shakti award from Government of India. Ms. Gasti worked for empowerment of women and eradication of evil Devadasi system. Managing Director of KSRTC Anbu Kumar felicitated 42 employees of the KSRTC for their service.