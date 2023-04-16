Frazer Town residents oppose ‘Ramzan Food Mela’

April 16, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents of Frazer Town have written to the police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) asking them to put a stop to the famous ‘Ramzan Food Mela’, citing traffic snarls and garbage piled up on Mosque Road.

Members of the Frazer Town Residents’ Welfare Association (FTRWA) in the letter to the BBMP, the police, and the traffic police, requested them to stop the mela immediately.

“The Ramzan Food Mela has no religious importance and none of the residents nor mosque authorities are in favor of such an event. We don’t even take part in organising nor we take part in shopping. On the contrary, we, the residents, shop owners, people who pray during Ramzan, are greatly disturbed,” the letter stated.

The residents alleged that the event has only caused a lot of strain and distress. “The street shops have been opened by outsiders and the people who flock to eat here are also from outside. We have lost the serenity of our area and request your good selves to bring an immediate stop to such an event,” the letter added.

“The event is too noisy, and the entire area is choked with traffic with irregular parking only adding to the list of woes. It stinks due to cooking on the streets and the smoke emitted from cooking has polluted the air. There are garbage piles at every corner and all the authorities have turned a blind eye despite concerns being flagged,” said Saud Dastagir, a member of FTRWA, said,

The culinary spread on Mosque Road during Ramzan is much-awaited by Bengalureans, who flock there to feast on kebabs, biryani, desserts, and Afghani tea.