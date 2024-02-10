GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fraudsters exploit DCP’s identity on social media

February 10, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The police have written to Facebook seeking assistance to trace the source who created the accounts.

The police have written to Facebook seeking assistance to trace the source who created the accounts. | Photo Credit: reuters

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) north division found three fraudulent Facebook accounts masquerading under his identity, including his name and photograph, since July last year. Ironically, the officer, Mr. Saidulu Adavath, has supervised many such cybercrime cases in his division.

The fraudulent accounts, operating under the guise of the DCP, have the potential to wreak havoc by disseminating misinformation, soliciting personal information, or even engaging in anti social activities, all under the shield of his authority.

The incident came to light when he came to know from friends that three such accounts were operating using his name and photograph, following which he filed a complaint with his own jurisdictional cybercrime station on Tuesday.

The police are yet to take precautionary measures to pull down the fake accounts and have written to Facebook seeking assistance to trace the source who created the accounts.

