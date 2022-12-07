  1. EPaper
Fraudster creates fake FB account of intelligence dept. official

December 07, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The central division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a crook who created a fake Facebook account using the credentials of an officer with the State Intelligence Department.

Narayana M., the officer, filed a complaint with the police on Monday based on which the police have registered a case against an unknown person charging him under Section 66C of the IT Act.

According to the police, the accused had misused the photo and credentials of Mr. Narayana to create a fake account in his name and sent messages to his friends list seeking financial help. The cheating came to light when one of his friends called him to cross-check. The police have obtained the contact number of the accused and trying to track him down.

This is the most common form of cybercrime where the accused, misusing the details of the officials and important personalities, create FB accounts to get money from the victim’s contact list.

