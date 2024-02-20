ADVERTISEMENT

Fraser Town residents seek MLA’s help to stop Ramzan food mela 

February 20, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Every year, during the month of Ramzan, eateries and sweet – meat shops around Mosque Road and MM Road put up stalls in the evening, attracting crowds from across Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With a resolve not to have the popular Ramzan food mela in Fraser Town during Ramzan which begins in March, the Fraser Town Residents’ Welfare Association (FTRWA) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Pulikeshinagar MLA A.C. Srinivas. 

Every year, during Ramzan, eateries and sweetmeat shops around Mosque Road and MM Road put up stalls in the evening. The mela attracts crowds from across Bengaluru who come there for signature dishes like kebabs and various desserts. However, for years now, residents have been complaining about the inconvenience caused by the mela. 

In the memorandum, the residents have listed several problems including encroachment of footpaths, stalls put up without licences from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) or any other authorities concerned. They have also highlighted other problems like traffic and parking, air and noise pollution, alcohol consumption and littering, eve-teasing, and even unhygienic food practices. 

In the previous year, the association had written to the BBMP and the police during the last week of the month to put an end to the mela as it was causing traffic snarls among other problems. It did not yield any significant results.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started late last year, but our target was to ensure that this year the mela does not happen. That is why we started the campaign earlier this year. The MLA has been very supportive and told us that he will evaluate the options. We will not allow the mela this year for sure,” said Saud Dastagir, a member of FTRWA. “More than 3,000 people have signed the petition,” he added.  

The MLA was not available for comments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US