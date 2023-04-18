Fraser Town residents and mosque committee complain to police against ‘Ramzan Food Mela’

April 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents of Fraser Town walked to the Pulakeshinagar police station and complained against the ‘Ramzan Food Mela’ on Mosque Road. The Fraser Town Resident’s Welfare Association (FTRWA) and the Hajee Sir Ismail Sait Mosque Committee had also written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner and highlighted seven issues faced by residents.

The FTRWA and the Hajee Sir Ismail Sait Mosque Committee have been asking authorities to put a stop to the famous mela citing traffic snarls, garbage piled up on Mosque Road, and others.

Saud Dastagir, a member of FTRWA, said, “We walked to the police station and lodged an official complaint with the police. When asked why no action was taken for such lawlessness created due to the mela, the police showed us a letter he wrote to the BBMP and the Health Department with the same concern, for which they haven’t gotten any reply till now to take any action.”

In the letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, the residents wrote, “We appreciate the efforts taken by the government and the corporation to promote cultural and social activities in our city, but the unregulated operation of food stalls during the Ramzan Food Mela has become a nuisance to the residents of Fraser Town”.

The FTRWA and the Hajee Sir Ismail Sait Mosque Committee in the letter listed issues such as footpath encroachment, environment pollution, public nuisance, health hazard, operating the entire night, blocking the way to the religious place, and electricity theft from street poles.

