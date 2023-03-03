ADVERTISEMENT

Foxconn team inspects location for proposed Apple phone manufacturing unit in Karnataka

March 03, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the company aims to set up its factory near airport, the delegation will be taken to show a parcel of 300 acres of land belonging to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board at Doddaballapura

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru is the preferred destination for global companies and the city has been a forerunner in attracting investment, acknowledged Young Liu, CEO and Chairman, Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturer of Apple smart phones.

Mr. Liu was here on Friday, March 3, leading a 17-member delegation from Foxconn to inspect the location for the proposed Apple phone manufacturing unit in the State. He also held a preliminary meeting with C.N. Ashwath Narayanan, Minister for IT and BT.

The Minister appraised the delegation about the quality of IT & Technical education which is offered in the State, government’s focus on skill development and the availability of trained human resources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Foxconn, claimed to be the second largest manufacturer of Apple phones globally, was exploring to set up its factory close to an airport in the State. So, the delegation would be taken to show a parcel of 300 acres of land belonging to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board at Doddaballapura, according to the Minister.

The company, once it sets up its manufacturing unit, would generate around 1 lakh jobs in Karnataka, Mr. Narayan said. He also informed the delegation that about 1.5 lakh engineering graduates were coming out from 270 engineering colleges in the state every year.

The delegation also visited Terminal - 2 at BIAL, inspected the cargo division operating at the airport and also met airport officials. Later, the delegation was expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US