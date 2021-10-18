Four youth beat man to death, drive to police station with body to surrender

A 24-year-old garment factory supervisor was tortured and beaten to death by four men who then transported the body in an autorickshaw to the police station where they surrendered. The incident took place at Annapoorneshwari Nagar on Saturday night.

Based on their confession, the police arrested auto driver Muniraju, 28, taxi driver Nagesh, 22, and their two associates Maruthi, 22, who runs an ironing shop, and Prashanth, 20, a school dropout. All four have been charged for the kidnap and murder of the victim, Bhaskar.

According to the police, Bhaskar and Muniraju’s sister, Kavitha (name changed), worked at the same garment factory on Hosur Road. “He was a supervisor and Kavitha reported to him. Over a period of time, they became romantically involved with each other,” said a police officer.

Around 15 days ago, Kavitha’s husband learned about their relationship. She took her two children and moved to her mother’s house in Chandrashekar Layout in Annapurneshwari Nagar police limits.

On Saturday evening, Bhaskar arrived at Kavitha’s mother’s house in an autorickshaw and convinced her to come with him. He promised that he would help her find a house near the factory. “Kavitha’s son called his uncle, Muniraju, to inform him about what was happening. Enraged, the accused called three friends and drove in his auto to his mother’s house. They arrived just as Bhaskar was leaving with Kavitha and the children,” said a police officer.

In his confession, Muniraju allegedly told the police that he followed Bhaskar and stopped them before they could go too far.

Muniraju then brought his sister and her children back to his mother’s house. Following this, he, along with his associates, took Bhaskar in his autorickshaw and drove to an isolated area in Kebbehalla near Sunkadkatte where they confessed to beating him. “After getting him food, they took Bhaskar in the same autorickshaw back to the city but continued to beat him on the way back. One of the blows landed on the temple, and the victim collapsed. Presuming that he was acting unconscious, the assailants kept heckling him thinking that he would wake up later. But hours passed and Bhaskar remained motionless,” said a senior police officer.

It was when the body started getting cold and stiff, that Muniraju realised what had happened. He called his mother in panic, after which he drove the autorickshaw with Bhaskars body to the Annapurneshwari Nagar police station.

They parked the auto-rickshaw at a distance from the police station. Muniraju walked to the police station and narrated all that had transpired. “The accused were produced before the magistrate and are in police custody,” said the police officer.