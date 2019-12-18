Four-year-old girl dies after fall from terrace

A four-year-old girl died after slipping and falling from the terrace of a three-storey residential apartment in R.R. Nagar on Monday. The deceased, Pragathi S., was a resident of Unity Apartment near Rajarajeshwari temple.

According to the police, Pragathi and her eight-year-old sister Rashmi went to the terrace around 4.20 p.m. to get the dry clothes. While collecting the clothes, she tripped on a duct and fell from the terrace, said the police.

A few passers-by saw the girl on the pavement below and alerted residents of the apartment. Pragathi was taken to a private hospital in the area, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Residents of the apartment told the police that they had demanded that the building committee install safety measures, but it was not done. The R.R. Nagar police have booked the maintenance committee of Unity Apartment for causing death by negligence and have issued a notice summoning them for questioning.