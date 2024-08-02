ADVERTISEMENT

Four-year-old falls on Namma Metro track at Baiyappanahalli station in Bengaluru

Published - August 02, 2024 03:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The child suffered minor injuries

The Hindu Bureau

The Station Controller immediately used the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and informed the operators of trains approaching Baiyappanahalli.  | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

A four-year-old boy accidentally fell on the Namma Metro track at Baiyappanahalli station in east Bengaluru at night on August 1. He suffered minor injuries.  

According to a statement from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the boy was playing with his sibling on platform number 2 while waiting for a train when he accidentally fell on the track at 9.08 p.m. 

The Station Controller immediately used the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and informed the operators of trains approaching Baiyappanahalli. At the same time, the ETS on both platforms (1 and 2) were activated by security guards.

“The boy was brought back to the platform. The Station Controller reached the platform and examined the boy. He found scratches behind the boy’s left ear, but no major injury. The boy and his mother were escorted to Sir C.V. Raman Hospital by a security guard,” officials said. 

While doctors at the hospital found no abnormalities, they advised that the boy be taken to Victoria Hospital for further tests. He underwent scanning Victoria Hospital. The reports showed no abnormalities. Hence, he was discharged.

Train services were disrupted until 9.15 p.m.  

