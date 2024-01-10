Four-year honours degree programme impractical, say experts

January 10, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Most of the experts, part of the meeting of the Working Group to Study the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), called by the Draft Commission of Karnataka State Education Policy (KSEP) on Wednesday, January 10, opined that four years of honours degree courses and multiple entry and exit options under NEP-2020 were “impractical”.

Around 68 experts from various fields across the country were part of the meeting held in the city on Wednesday. During the discussion, a majority of the experts said that it is “unviable” to offer a four-year honours degree course and providing multiple entry and exit options was “unscientific”.

Sharing their opinion, the representatives from technical education said that, “Multiple entry and exit will not be practical. It is very difficult to give a certificate after completion of the first year, a diploma certificate for the second year, and a degree for the third year in technical education. It will only create more unemployment in the engineering sector.”

The commission has called for another meeting on January 18 and decided to submit the interim report by the end of January.

Meanwhile, the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) released a survey report on Wednesday which said 94.5% of stakeholders surveyed (2536 sample size) said they were not happy with four years honours degree proramme 92.32% of them said multiple entry and exit will not help in getting jobs.

