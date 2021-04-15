Bengaluru

Four telecoms booked for damaging Bannerghatta main road

The BBMP has lodged a complaint against four major telecoms for allegedly digging up Bannerghatta main road to lay fibre optic cables without obtaining the required permissions. The civic body, in its complaint, stated that this has caused them a loss of around ₹27.9 lakh.

The accused companies did not have the required permission to dig up the road, which they did at 25 places, in an unscientific manner. “This has not only incurred financial loss to the BBMP but also endangers the lives of motorists,” said civic officials in the complaint.

Based on a complaint filed by the office of the executive director south division, BBMP, the Sudduguntepalya police have taken up a case charging the telecoms under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and also under Section 336 (rash and negligent act to endanger human life and personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that they would summon the representatives of the companies to appear before them for questioning.

