Four teams to probe jewellery shop robbery in Electronics City

Four special teams have been formed to track down a gang of four armed men who robbed a gold shop in Electronics City after threatening the employee at gunpoint and escaped with gold, silver and cash worth ₹1.9 crore on Monday morning.

While three police teams have been dispatched in different directions to track down the accused, the other team is analysing the technical details, including CCTV and tower dumps to identify the accused.

It was a planned robbery, said a senior police officer supervising the investigations. The gang kept a watch on the movements of the owner and the staff before striking.

Ramdev bankers is owned by Bhawarlal, who was running a jewellery shop and pawn brokering. He employed a distant relative as staff who would come every morning to open the shop and clean up before Bhawarlal arrived.

The accused kept a watch on the relative, Dharmendra, and attacked him as soon as he opened the shop around 7.30 a.m., the police said.

The accused tied his hands and legs at gunpoint, emptied the showcase and escaped with the valuable.