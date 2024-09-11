Four tax officials arrested for abduction, extortion of ₹1.5 crore from businessman

In a joint operation, officials from the Central Crime Branch, along with the East Division Police, arrested four tax officials on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as a Superintendent of Central Tax from the South Commissionerate, Bengaluru Zone, and three intelligence officers from the GST Intelligence, Bengaluru Zone, raided the house of Keshav Tak, the owner of an IT solutions company in J.B. Nagar, on August 30. They accused him of money laundering and financial fraud.

The officials detained Keshav and seized his mobile phone before taking him and three of his friends to an office in J.B. Nagar, where they allegedly assaulted them and confined them in separate rooms for several hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later that evening, the accused took Keshav in an SUV, drove around the city, and allegedly demanded ₹3 crore to drop the charges against him. The officials allegedly forced Keshav to call a friend to arrange the money. Since it was a substantial amount and difficult to arrange on short notice, the amount was negotiated down to ₹1.5 crore. The accused released one of the hostages, Mukesh Jain, in the middle of the night to procure the money, while the other three remained captive.

In the early hours of September 1, after collecting the cash, the accused coerced the victims into signing documents and left behind paperwork purportedly prepared during a spot inspection.

Shocked by the incident, Keshav discussed it with his friends and relatives before filing a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police reconstructed the sequence of events using various sources and verified the incident with the Director General of GST Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit (Central GST).

The investigation revealed that the accused, who held senior positions, conducted the raid illegally without obtaining the necessary authorisation. The officials also seized valuables from the victim and held the hostages for two days to extort the ransom, according to a police officer.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the accused and recovered the valuables that were seized under the pretext of an inquiry and search. The accused are now in custody as the police investigate whether they were involved in similar crimes previously.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.