Four students killed, two critically injured in road accident

Four students, one of whom was a young woman in her early 20s, were killed on the spot when the car they were in, jumped over a divider and collided into a truck near Attur Gate on National Highway 75 in the outskirts of the city early Wednesday morning. Two of their friends sustained serious injuries.

All four deceased – Vaishnavi, Bharath, Cyril and Venkat – were between 21-23 years and were completing their Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Garden City College. They hailed from Chittoor and Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh and lived in Bengaluru.

Their friends, Siri Krishna and Ankita Reddy, were admitted to a private hospital in Hoskote where their condition is said to be critical. According to the police, the friends were returning from Kolar. “They had gone for a ride to a Cafe Coffee Day outlet at Narasapura near Kolar before returning back to the city at around 2 am,” said the police, adding that their car had a Tamil Nadu license plate.

While approaching Attur Gate, Venkat who was at the wheel, lost control of the car. The vehicle jumped the divider before colliding into a passing truck. “On impact that car was mangled. It was so bad that passersby who stopped to help had a tough time trying to rescue the friends who were trapped in the car,” said a police source. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

The Hoskote Rural Police found a few bottles of alcohol in the car, but are waiting for the medical reports to ascertain whether it was a case of drunk driving.