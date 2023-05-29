ADVERTISEMENT

Four students drown in lake in Bengaluru

May 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A group of four college boys from the city drown in Ramanathapura Lake while swimming on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Faisal Khan, 19, Mohammed Israr, 18, Sheikh Tahir, 19, and Thouheed Ahmed, 19. The victims were from Chamundinagar, studying in a private PU college .

The group went on a joy ride on a bike and scooter to Nandi Hills and stopped at Ramanathapura Lake while returning back. Police suspect two of them initially took out clothes and shoes and entered the water. As they did not know to swim, they started drowning. The two others Tahir and Thouheed jumped to their rescue and the four drowned .

The incident came to light when a few villagers passing by found the bikes parked with clothes and no one around. Suspecting something amiss, they alerted Vishwanathapura police .

The police rushed to the spot and called a rescue team and recovered Faisal and Israr’s bodies on Sunday evening, while bodies of Tahir and Thouheed were recovered on Monday. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem . The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating .

