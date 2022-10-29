Four special teams to track down rowdy-sheeter who attacked police personnel

The Hindu Bureau October 29, 2022 20:47 IST

The South Division police have formed four special teams to track down rowdy-sheeter Vijay Kumar, who is presently on the run after allegedly attacking three police personnel, including a woman constable, on Friday, October 28.

The accused, who was caught riding a scooter without a number plate, attacked woman Police Constable Netra with pepper spray and constables Nagendra Teli and Kiran Mundina Mani with a dagger and escaped when the trio confronted him, the police said.

Passersby rushed the three police personnel to a nearby hospital, where the injured were treated and discharged. “Luckily, it was a narrow escape for the trio as the injuries were all superficial,” a police officer said.

Based on the complaint, the Girinagar police have registered an FIR, charging Vijay Kumar under attempt to murder and assaulting public servants while on duty.

The accused had a history of attacking police personnel. He was shot at by Girinagar police in January, 2021 while he attacked a police constable in a bid to escape from being arrested, the police said, adding that Vijay had stabbed a man in October, 2021 for objecting to him drag racing on the road. The police traced and arrested him in Chennai and remanded him to judicial custody. After coming out on bail, Vijay started to extort money from people at knife point, said the police.

Based on complaints, the Girinagar police formed a team, who tracked him down near an isolated place in Veerabhadranagar, where he attacked the police in a bid to escape, the police added.