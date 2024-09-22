ADVERTISEMENT

Four special teams to probe 29-year-old woman’s murder case in Bengaluru

Updated - September 22, 2024 05:42 pm IST

Suspects include an employee of a men’s parlour nearby, who was allegedly close to the deceased.

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel at the building where Mahalakshmi (right) was murdered at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bengaluru

Hours after the gruesome murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi came to light, four special teams have been formed to probe the case from different angles, while a few suspects, including an employee of a men’s parlour nearby, who was allegedly close to the deceased, have been detained.

According to the police, the accused would visit Mahalakshmi often and is also said to have visited the day before she was murdered.

Even Mahalakshmi’s estranged husband told the police that she had an affair with him and suspected his role.

Home-alone woman found dead in Bengaluru

The police are also probing the role of two others, including a man who used to drop and pick up Mahalakshmi to and from work often. There was another man who was close to Mahalakshmi at the workplace and he is also being questioned, the police said.

After seperating from her husband and child, Mahalakshmi stayed with her brother Hukum Singh and his wife for a few days. But they moved to Gunjur after a fight with Mahalakshmi and since then, she had been living alone.

The murder came to light on Saturday (September 21, 2024) when a neighbour noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and called Hukum to inform.

Hukum in turn called his mother, Meena Rana, and sister, Lakshmi, to go and check on Mahalakshmi. The mother and daughter came home and with the help of the neighbour obtained a spare key to open the house. They found the house ransacked and blood dripping from the fridge with a strong stench.

They opened the fridge to find it stuffed with Mahalakshmi’s chopped body parts and raised an alarm for help.

