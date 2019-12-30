Four postal employees arrested in drug racket

Four employees of the postal department have been arrested in connection with an international drug racket. They were allegedly handling drugs from foreign countries in nexus with local peddlers.

The accused, H. Subba, 34, Ramesh Kumar, 47, Syed Majid, 54, and Vijay Rajan, 58, are working at the GPO and Chamarajapet post offices.

The police have recovered drugs worth ₹20 lakh, including 339 ecstasy tablets, 10 grams of MDMA crystal powder and 30 gram of brown sugar, which they received in foreign parcels from the Netherlands, Canada and the USA.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (crime), said that the accused would help the peddlers get the drugs in exchange for sums ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh depending upon the size of the consignment.

The accused would collect the parcels and hand them over to the peddlers without the mandatory scanning and other formalities.

Inquiries revealed that the accused were involved in the crime for six months. Using their expertise, they would also scan parcels in search of drugs and steal such parcels. They would sell them to the peddlers and drug addicts.

The racket came to light when one of the drug peddlers was arrested by the CCB team. Based on information provided by the peddler, police raided the post offices and arrested the accused.

The CCB have booked four cases under NDPS Act. The narcotics wing of the CCB suspect that the supply of drugs is on the rise during the end of the year due to heavy demand, and efforts are on to track down the supply chain, Mr. Jain added.