Four persons booked for trying to abduct minor girl

They tried to pull the girl into a goods van at the Rohingya camp

A gang of four allegedly attempted to abduct a minor girl from the Rohingya camp in Mestripalya in Amruthalli police station limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim got up at around 1 a.m. and went out of the makeshift house to attend nature’s call when the gang gagged her and pulled her into a goods van . The victim managed to raise an alarm, prompting her mother and brothers along with the neighbours to rush to her help.

Sensing trouble, the accused sped away in the vehicle. The shocked family called the police and narrated the ordeal, following which the police rushed to the spot and conducted a spot inspection before registering a case against the accused charging them under section 354a (outraging the modesty) of IPC and also under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Initial probe revealed that the accused had come to rob the segregated waste material collected by the community and later tried to abduct the victim when she confronted them.

The mother of the victim, who filed a complaint identified the accused as Bangladeshi nationals from another camp. She also gave the registration number of the goods vehicle used by the accused for the crime.

Earlier too, two incidents had jolted the 53 families in the camp. A case was registered after they alleged that the accused would storm into the camp, abduct youth and beat them up to extort money. Though the accused were arrested, they would come back on bail and continue to harass us, one of the members said.

Another resident of the camp alleged that there are cases of sexual assault on women in the camp as local goons from the neighbouring area come to the camp drunk and misbehave and threaten them.

R. Kaleemullah, activist from Swaraj Abhiyan working for the welfare of the Rohingyas in the city, said though refugees are not illegal and carry the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees card, they live under constant threats and are harassed constantly. There is an urgent need for a holistic approach to resolve their issues, he added.

