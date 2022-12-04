Four persons arrested for abducting and robbing techie in Bengaluru

December 04, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift action, police arrested four persons who had abducted a techie from outside a mall close to the Ashok Nagar police station to rob valuables. The police seized a car, four mobile phones, and a phone from them.

The accused, identified as Tarun Ganesh, 22, Vignesh, 23, Manikanta R., 21, and Charish J., 23, confronted Rahul Aradhya from Kalyan Nagar, and offered to provide escort service, and showed him photos of girls on their mobile.

Rahul refused, and went in an autorickshaw, but the accused followed him in their car, and confronted him near the mall. Sensing trouble, Rahul asked the autorickshaw driver to take him to the police station, but the accused intercepted him near the mall. They dragged him out of the autorickshaw at knife-point, and forced him into their car and sped away.

The accused later took Rahul to Outer Ring Road (ORR) through areas of K.R. Puram, Bellandur and Electronics City, assaulted, forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM, took away his gold valuables before dumping him near his vehicle near M.G. Road and escaped.

Rahul had come to the CBD area for joy ride, then parked his car and was walking around the area before he met the accused. The accused had even forced Rahul to call his family and forced them to transfer money to one of their accounts. Based on the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the accused within two hours of the report. The police are now questioning the accused as to whether the accused have done similar cases earlier.

