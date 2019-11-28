Four nurses, businessman duped in different incidents

The Halasuru police have taken up a case of cheating against a Bengaluru-based job consultancy firm that allegedly duped as many as four nurses by falsely promising them employment in Ukraine, and then taking their money and passports.

Based on a complaint filed by Avinash B., a nurse from Mysuru, the police have booked a cheating case against the owner of the firm — Pranay Kiran Shah — who is absconding. In his statement to the police, Avinash said that Shah runs a consultancy firm in Murphy Town and had advertised that there were job opportunities for nurses in Ukraine. Avinash and three other nurses — Devaiah, Karyappa and Venkatachala — approached him and paid the required fee of ₹1 lakh each. In September 2019, they submitted their passports to the firm.

The cheating came to light this month when the victims went to collect their visas and air tickets as was promised to them and found the office locked up. They tried to reach Avinash but found that his phone was switched off, after which they went to the police to register a complaint.

Fake aviation firm scam

In a similar incident, a city based businessman filed a cheating complaint against an aviation firm for duping him by promising to to train his son to become a pilot.

The victim Mahadevaswamy, 57, a resident of Banashankari, told the SJ Park police that the accused Naveen Ravindran, owner of Suguna Aviation academy, had taken the money for the course in 2014, but kept prolonging the training session. On Wednesday, when the businessman went to the firm’s office to get his money back, he learned that Naveen had vacated the premises, and was unreachable on his phone.