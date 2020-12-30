Bengaluru

Four more in Bengaluru test positive for new strain of coronavirus

Four more persons in Bengaluru have tested positive for the new strain of SARS-CoV-2. Their genome sequencing was done at Nimhans.

With this a total of seven persons who returned from the UK to the city have been found to be infected with the new strain.

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the four are from a same family in Shivamogga. They had landed on December 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 on December 23.

A total of seven primary contacts of the Shivamogga family have been traced and quarantined, the Minister said.

The four have been isolated and treated at the district COVID hospital in Shivamogga.

