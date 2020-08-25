Bengaluru

Four more arrested in robbery of ₹26.5L

Special Correspondent 25 August 2020 22:07 IST
Updated: 25 August 2020 22:07 IST

Earlier, a police sub-inspector had been arrested

Continuing their investigation into the daylight robbery involving a police sub-inspector, city market police arrested four more persons, including a retired head constable, who was allegedly a part of the gang.

The four accused are Arogyaswamy, 67, Mahesh, 46, who claims to be the president of a city-based workers’ union, Kishore, 25, a photographer, and Thilak, 22, a cab driver.

The accused are part of a gang led by Jnanaprakash, a reporter with a tabloid and member of a city-based NGO, and Police Sub-inspector Jeevan Kumar, 31, who is attached to S.J. Park police station, the police said.

Advertising
Advertising

The accused allegedly abducted Shivakumar, employee of a private firm, and took ₹26.5 lakh that he was carrying last week. Based on CCTV camera footage and call record details, the police, on Monday, arrested Jnanaprakash and Jeevan Kumar.

Comments
More In Bengaluru
Read more...