Four more arrested in robbery of ₹26.5L

Continuing their investigation into the daylight robbery involving a police sub-inspector, city market police arrested four more persons, including a retired head constable, who was allegedly a part of the gang.

The four accused are Arogyaswamy, 67, Mahesh, 46, who claims to be the president of a city-based workers’ union, Kishore, 25, a photographer, and Thilak, 22, a cab driver.

The accused are part of a gang led by Jnanaprakash, a reporter with a tabloid and member of a city-based NGO, and Police Sub-inspector Jeevan Kumar, 31, who is attached to S.J. Park police station, the police said.

The accused allegedly abducted Shivakumar, employee of a private firm, and took ₹26.5 lakh that he was carrying last week. Based on CCTV camera footage and call record details, the police, on Monday, arrested Jnanaprakash and Jeevan Kumar.

