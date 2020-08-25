Four more arrested in robbery of ₹26.5L

Continuing their investigation into the daylight robbery involving a police sub-inspector, city market police arrested four more persons, including a retired head constable, who was allegedly a part of the gang.
The four accused are Arogyaswamy, 67, Mahesh, 46, who claims to be the president of a city-based workers’ union, Kishore, 25, a photographer, and Thilak, 22, a cab driver.
The accused are part of a gang led by Jnanaprakash, a reporter with a tabloid and member of a city-based NGO, and Police Sub-inspector Jeevan Kumar, 31, who is attached to S.J. Park police station, the police said.
The accused allegedly abducted Shivakumar, employee of a private firm, and took ₹26.5 lakh that he was carrying last week. Based on CCTV camera footage and call record details, the police, on Monday, arrested Jnanaprakash and Jeevan Kumar.
