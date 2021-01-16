Four-lane road to link Baiyappanahalli terminal with Old Madras Road

16 January 2021 06:18 IST

Senior officials of various government agencies inspected the area on January 15

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will come out with a plan to connect the newly-built Baiyappanahalli terminal with Old Madras Road. Senior officials of various government agencies, including BBMP, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and Railways, inspected the area on Friday.

The existing narrow road that links the terminal with Old Madras Road will be upgraded to a four-lane road. South Western Railways (SWR) is spending ₹240 crore for the terminal project, and plans to start passenger and express train services, which will help decongest Yeshwanthpur and KSR Bengaluru railway stations.

However, the absence of a good road network and interlinking of terminal areas with metro stations, and other modes of transport has been a concern. The BBMP also needs a plan to connect the terminal with Banaswadi.

During the inspection, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta directed officials to complete the railway-over-bridge (RoB) at Baiyappanahalli, which has been pending for close to a decade.

Bus bay to ease congestion

An inspection was also carried out at Tin Factory area where Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is constructing Namma Metro project under Phase II.

Metro work is affected owing to heavy traffic congestion, especially owing to halting of buses. To decongest the area, there is a proposal to build a bus bay using one acre belonging to the BBMP. Every day, close to 1,500 buses use the stretch.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad directed officials to facilitate construction of the bus bay by providing the required land. The proposed bus bay will be of use to buses heading towards Hoskote and ORR.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth also took part in the inspection.