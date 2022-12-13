Four killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

December 13, 2022 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three labourers were killed when a goods vehicle ran over them on Attibele main road on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as Chandan Das, 23, Ashiq, 20, and Karan, 20, from Assam. They were working as labourers for a construction company.

They were returning home from work in Mayasandra, when the accident occurred. Due to the impact, the trio were dragged for few metres away on the road and the front portion of the vehicle was damaged and a few parts were scattered around. The driver sped away.

Passers-by noticed the accident and informed the police. The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and are checking the CCTV camera footage to identify the vehicle .

In another accident, a 30-year-old factory employee was killed after he lost control over his motorcycle and came under the wheels of a moving BMTC bus in Peenya on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a native of Varanasi. He was working as a operator in a factory and returning home from work.

According to the police, he was trying to overtake the bus from the left and lost control and slipped under the wheels of the bus. The Peenya traffic police have detained the driver and seized the bus for further investigation.