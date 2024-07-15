Four killed, eight injured in two separate accidents

Four persons were killed and eight others injured in two separate accidents that occurred in Kengeri and Electronics City police station limits on Monday.

A 34-year-old Gram Panchayath member and two of his friends who were on their way on a trip were killed when the SUV they were travelling in lost control, jumped the median and crashed into another SUV coming from the opposite direction near Bannerghatta toll on NICE road on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Nanjegowda, 35, Vinod, 34 and Kumar, 35. Shivaramakrishna and Prasanna, travelling in the other SUV, sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Kengeri traffic police, Vinod, a gram panchayath member and a resident of Shivanahalli in Kanakapura, was driving the SUV with his friend Nanjegowda, an autorickshaw driver, and Kumar, a resident of Chilur village in Ramanagara and secretary of the milk association in his village. The trio was heading to the airport to visit Goa.

Due to heavy rain, the road was not visible and the car was said to be over-speeding when it lost control and collided with a road divider and jumped on the other side of the road and crashed into the another SUV which was heading to Hosur.

Passers-by rushed to help and alerted the Kengeri traffic police, who joined the rescue operation and recovered the trio stuck in the mangled car.

In another incident, a 42-year-old private firm employee was killed and six others injured in a serial accident that occurred near Basavapura bridge on NICE road on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Devaraj, who along with other employees was heading to work at Bommasandra industrial area in his company bus. The driver failed to notice a parked truck due to bad weather and crashed into it. A car following the company bus also crashed into the bus and the driver of the car, along with the other passenger, sustained injuries but was said to be out of danger .

Passers-by shifted the injured to different hospitals before alerting the Electronics City traffic police . Traffic on the busy NICE road was disrupted for some time . The police have registered a case against the bus driver and the truck driver who had parked the vehicle on the roadside without required signage for further investigations.

Senior police officers who visited the spot advised motorists to drive carefully and follow speed limits and lane discipline during the rainy season .