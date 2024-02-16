GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four integrated waste management processing centres to come up on Bengaluru’s outskirts

February 16, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The outlay has proposed to identify four land parcels measuring between 50 acre and 100 acres to establish integrated waste processing units. 

| Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Budget has proposed to set up an end-to-end waste management system from households to the waste processing centres. For this, Bengaluru Urban district will be divided into four different parts. 

The outlay has proposed to identify four land parcels measuring between 50 acre and 100 acres to establish integrated waste processing units. These lands will be identified on the outskirts of Bengaluru. 

Earlier, the State government had proposed to identify land in Ramanagara too, but it was faced with opposition. In the budget, the proposal to set up a new processing unit at Ramanagara has been dropped. However, recently, a waste management unit was opened at Bidadi. 

The budget said the establishment of integrated waste management units in four places will solve Bengaluru’s landfill problem for the next 30 years. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited will invite tenders to select the integrated waste management operators. 

