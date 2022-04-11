Four injured as lift cable snaps
Four people were injured in a freak accident when a lift cable snapped and they fell from the first floor in an apartment on Avenue Road on Monday.
The injured, identified as Sridevi, 45, Gopinath, 49, Pradeep, 30, and Naresh, 36, sustained multiple fractures and were admitted to Hosmat Hospital. All injuries are due to sudden and forceful impact of the body, Dr. Ajith Benedict Rayan, Medical director, said.
Sridevi has been admitted to the ICU as she has multiple fractures, while Naresh and Gopinath will undergo emergency surgeries.
All the patients are stable and responding to treatment, Dr. Rayan, said.
