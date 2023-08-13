Four, including woman and two children, drown while trying to save boy in Gokatte lake on Siddaganga Mutt premises

August 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Four people, including two students of the Siddaganga Mutt and a woman, drowned in Gokatte lake on the Siddaganga Mutt premises in Kyatsandra on Sunday, while trying to save a boy who was drowning in the lake.

While the boy managed to reach the shore, the other four including his mother, two friends, and another man drowned.

According to the police, Lakshmi, a resident of Bagalagunte, and her daughter had come to see her son Rakshith, who is studying in Class VI at the mutt. Rakshith, along with his family and two classmates, went near the lake, where they climbed a tree, took selfies, and played for some time.

The police said that Rakshith ventured into the lake to clean up and began to drown. His two friends, Harshith and Shankar, rushed in to save him and also began to drown.

Lakshmi and another parent, identified as Mahadevappa, jumped into the lake to save the three boys, but began to drown.

Other people alerted the mutt administration and the police who, along with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, launched search and rescue operations. While the bodies of Lakshmi, 33, and Harshith were recovered, efforts are on to recover the bodies of Shankar and Mahadevappa, 40.