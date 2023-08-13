HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four, including woman and two children, drown while trying to save boy in Gokatte lake on Siddaganga Mutt premises

August 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Four people, including two students of the Siddaganga Mutt and a woman, drowned in Gokatte lake on the Siddaganga Mutt premises in Kyatsandra on Sunday, while trying to save a boy who was drowning in the lake.

While the boy managed to reach the shore, the other four including his mother, two friends, and another man drowned.

According to the police, Lakshmi, a resident of Bagalagunte, and her daughter had come to see her son Rakshith, who is studying in Class VI at the mutt. Rakshith, along with his family and two classmates, went near the lake, where they climbed a tree, took selfies, and played for some time.

The police said that Rakshith ventured into the lake to clean up and began to drown. His two friends, Harshith and Shankar, rushed in to save him and also began to drown.

Lakshmi and another parent, identified as Mahadevappa, jumped into the lake to save the three boys, but began to drown.

Other people alerted the mutt administration and the police who, along with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, launched search and rescue operations. While the bodies of Lakshmi, 33, and Harshith were recovered, efforts are on to recover the bodies of Shankar and Mahadevappa, 40.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.