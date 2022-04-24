Four former call centre employees arrested in loan racket scam

The northeast cybercrime police on Saturday unearthed a loan racket and arrested four persons who were allegedly running the ring and cheating people.

The accused have been identified as Satish, 24, Uday, 24, Jayaram, 32, and Vinay, 26. According to the police, they used to work in a call centre that provided customer care service for banks. “Around four or five months ago, they got together and came up with the loan racket scam, cheating more than 15 people,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast division) Anup A. Shetty.

They would call people at random, introduce themselves as executives working with reputed banks and offer business or personal loans. When a person expressed interest in the ‘offer’, they would ask for ID proof and other documents such as PAN and Aadhaar details and promised to get back to him after document verification. “This was done to gain the trust of their intended victims and make them believe that it was a genuine offer,” said a senior police officer.

After a few days, the accused would call the victims back and inform them that a loan — usually amounting to several lakhs — has been sanctioned. They would request the victims to complete a few formalities such as payment for processing the loan, insurance cover, and so on. “Most people would oblige and transfer the money to the bank account given to them. The accused would then change the SIM and seek another victim,” the police officer added.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims who realised he had been duped when he found the number the gang had used was no longer valid, the northeast cybercrime police took up a case. A team led by inspector Santosh Ram on Saturday tracked down the gang to a rented house from where they were operating and arrested them. The police seized four mobile phones, seven SIM cards, and froze a bank account that had ₹1.5 lakh.