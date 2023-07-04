Four firms participate in tender for construction of Bengaluru suburban project’s corridor 4

July 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Four firms have participated in the tender of civil work for the Bengaluru suburban rail project’s corridor-4 (Kanaka line) that is from Heelalige to Rajankunte.

In a release on Tuesday, July 4, the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited – KRIDE, the agency implementing the project, said that four firms participated in the bid which was opened on Friday.

“Technical evaluation of the offers will start soon by the tender committee after acceptance of which price bids will be opened,” the release stated.

K-RIDE had invited bids for the civil engineering works of alignment of Kanaka Line which consists of 8.9 km elevated section and 37.9 km at-grade section. The tender has been invited on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model, where the agencies have to quote lumpsum prices for the elevated section and at-grade section separately.

Last year in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the suburban rail project in the city. The PM had promised that the project will be reality in 40 months. Rail activists have been demanding that K-RIDE expedite the project which was envisaged decades ago.