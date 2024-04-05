Four drug peddlers arrested, ₹2.86 crore worth of narcotics recovered in different cases in Bengaluru

April 05, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru City Police have in three different cases arrested four drug peddlers, including two African nationals, and recovered ₹2.86 crore worth narcotics in the past few days.

In the first case, Bommanahalli Police, acting on a tip-off of African national peddling drugs in their area, raided the residence of Seka Ghislain, 33, hailing from Ivory Coast on Thursday and recovered 2.024 kg of MDMA crystals, a mobile phone, and an electronic weighing machine worth ₹2 crore. The accused had come on a business visa in 2022 and had been doing clothes business in Delhi and Mumbai, but later came to Bengaluru and allegedly started peddling drugs. He was arrested in a narcotics case in 2022 by Shankarapuram Police and had been out on bail and resorted to the same business. His network and clientele are under probe.

In another case, acting on a tip-off that a foreign national had been selling narcotics to youth in the BBMP Grounds, Thyagaraja Nagar C.K. Achukattu Police raided the ground and arrested Kailikta Job Kaumeuru, 36, hailing from Kenya and a resident of HBR Layout in the city and recovered 81 grams of Cocaine worth ₹6.5 Lakh. The incident happened on April 1. He had come to India on a student visa and had taken to peddling drugs, police said.

In yet another case, Devanahalli Police arrested two men and recovered ₹80 lakh worth 850 grams of cocaine, two mobile phones, an electronic weighing machine, and plastic covers. The arrested were identified as K. Ramugoud, 38, who runs a tiffin centre and Aboobaqar Qureshi, 34, a real estate broker in Telangana.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that in March, city police had registered 37 narcotics cases in which 48 persons including 6 foreign nationals were arrested. Sleuths from the Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch also conducted a special drive against overstaying foreign nationals and drug peddlers in the city on March 12 and arrested 3 foreign nationals with no proper documentation peddling drugs.