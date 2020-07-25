Four designated crematoriums for COVID-19 victims

Four crematoriums have now been designated for COVID-19 fatalities by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has also announced waivers and incentives to streamline the process.

In two orders dated July 24, the civic body listed a slew of measures to benefit both families of the victims, as well as crematorium staff.

As Bengaluru continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, there have been an increasing number of complaints of bereaved families being made to undergo long waits and pay unspecified amounts to ensure that their loved ones get a dignified farewell. At the same time, the crematorium staff have expressed anxiety in handling the bodies as they fear contracting the infection.

In the other order, the civic body has announced a waiver of the ₹250 cremation fees, as well as ₹1,000 worth of other cremation expenses, which the BBMP will bear, and ₹500 incentive to the staff of the crematorium.

So far, the BBMP had extended the timings of electric crematoriums to operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to prevent overcrowding, as it had become common feature for ambulances carrying bodies to be seen queued up outside awaiting their turn. This had been attributed to deaths related to both, COVID-19 as well as other causes, coming to the same crematorium, leading to a pile up and delays. Premises have to be sanitised after the cremation of a COVID-19 victim.

In the new order, the BBMP has designated one crematorium each in Rajarajeshwarinagar (Kengeri), Yelahanka (Medi Agrahara), Mahadevapura (Kudlu), and Bommanahalli (Panathur) as designated COVID-19 facilities. The BBMP has also said that the vehicles, the crematoria, and the equipment and materials used to transport the bodies must be sanitised, while the staff should be wearing PPEs.