Four Customs officials accused of stealing gold

Bengaluru

02 November 2021 18:28 IST

Four Customs officials, including two superintendents and two inspectors, have been booked for allegedly stealing 1.7 kgs of gold valuables. The items, which had been seized a few years ago, were stored in the Customs office godown.

The incident came to light on Saturday when Srinivas Gopal M., Superintendent of Customs (Vigilance ), conducted an inspection and realised that the items were missing.

Advertising

Advertising

The superintendents and inspectors were in charge of the godown, but allegedly failed to submit the missing items when Mr. Gopal asked for them.

Based on his complaint, the Commercial Street Police have registered an FIR against the four officials for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The police have sought more details on the case. No arrests have been made.

This is not the first time that gold seized by Customs officials have disappeared from storage. In 2019, an investigation was launched after 157 gms of gold was went missing from the godown.