Four college students arrested in Bengaluru for peddling drugs

Marijuana worth ₹1.5 lakh seized from them

The narcotics wing of the CCB on Wednesday arrested four college students peddling drugs in the city. The police also seized marijuana worth ₹1.5 lakh from them.

A team of officials raided a house in Yelahanka New Town and arrested the accused who hail from Kerala and are studying in a reputed colleges in the city. The accused are addicts and also peddled drugs to their contacts, the police said. They sourced the drugs from their contacts in Kerala and efforts are on to track down the supplier, a police officer said.

The police seized the mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine using which the accused would sell 10 g of marijuana for ₹500 .

In another case, the police arrested Mohammed Ranan, 27, and recovered MDMA and charas worth ₹6.5 lakh from him. The accused, hailing from Kerala, lived in a rented house in Hennur and peddled drugs. He used to source the drugs from the dark net and sell it to his clients for amounts ranging from ₹10,000 per gram of MDMA crystals and ₹1,000 per gram of charas.