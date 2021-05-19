Four buses seized

19 May 2021 20:36 IST

They belong to a private company that was running inter-State services in violation of lockdown guidelines

Transport Department officials on Monday seized four buses at Attibele check post belonging to a private operator in Andhra Pradesh. He was allegedly plying the buses between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu via Bengaluru in violation of the lockdown rules. Though the police seized the buses, arrangements were made for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to ferry the passengers to their destination.

“The buses belong to Tirumala Cab Services, a private transport company in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh,” a police officer said .

Based on a complaint by Lazar R., Assistant Regional Transport Officer, the Attibele police registered a case against the owner of the company and four of his drivers under the Disaster Management Act and also under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertising

Advertising