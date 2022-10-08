Four booked under POCSO for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Byatarayaapura police have registered a case under Prevention of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-minor for the last two years.

One of the accused identified as Devaraju, 24, who works as labourer at a playwood factory befriended the girl luring her with marriage proposal and sexually assaulted her after sedating her with drugs.

The accused filmed the act and started blackmailing and forcing her to have relationship with his friends too.

Unable to bear harassment, the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents recently and they approached the police and filed a complaint. The police have now launched a manhunt for the accused who are on the run.